PASADENA, Calif.--After amassing a number of accolades from Ohio State records to Big Ten records as well as a being a Heisman Trophy Finalist, Dwayne Haskins became the first quarterback in Ohio State history to eclipse 50 touchdown passes with three touchdown passes so far in today's contest against the Washington Huskies.

Haskins passed the single-season record for touchdown passes what seemed to be months ago, a record that was held by J.T. Barrett when he had 35 in 2017 while also holding the second-highest mark with 34 in 2014.

Haskins also threw for five or more touchdowns in a game on five separate occasions with two or those five being six touchdown performances against Indiana and Michigan.

50 touchdown passes this season also puts Haskins tied with Troy Smith with 54 career touchdown passes. Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2006 and started 32 games while Haskins has pulled even with Smith in just thirteen games as a starter.