BuckeyeGrove - Haskell Garrett to return to Ohio state for fifth season

Perhaps the breakout defensive star of the season for Ohio State, the senior defensive tackle announced Tuesday on social media that he'll return for a fifth year in the Buckeye program, where he'll get a second full season of starting experience barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Las Vegas product suffered gunshot wounds through the face in August, but ended up not missing a single game for the Buckeyes thereafter.

Garrett registered two sacks this season, including one in the Buckeyes' season opener against Nebraska, as well as four tackles for loss and 20 total tackles on the season.

Against Michigan State, a game in which the Buckeyes were without more than 20 players and several coaches, Garrett intercepted a pass in the Spartan end zone for a touchdown.

Prior to the national championship game against Alabama, Garrett led an Ohio State rush defense that ranked No. 2 in the country, holding opponents to just 89.1 yards per game on the ground.

Garrett and company held Doak Walker Award finalist Travis Etienne to just 44 rushing yards in the Sugar Bowl, and Alabama running back Najee Harris averaged just 3.6 yards per carry against Ohio State in the national championship.

Garrett was named a first-team All-American by both CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus this season, and was a second-team honoree according to the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press and Sporting News.

Thus far in his Ohio State career, Garrett has notched 40 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in his career. The Buckeyes have won the Big Ten Championship Game in each of Garrett's first four seasons with the program.