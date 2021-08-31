Haskell Garrett's improbable journey to Ohio State captain

One year ago Monday, tragedy struck Ohio State graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. Garrett was shot in the face, with a bullet traveling through one cheek and out the other, while trying to break up an altercation in Ohio State’s off-campus area. The incident put his season in jeopardy, but Garrett recovered quickly and played in all eight games for the Buckeyes in 2020. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson said he saw Garrett dive head first into football following the incident. “I think he came back with some resilience. I think he came back and really went to work after what happened to him,” Johnson said. “I think he really refocused himself and really concentrated on being a really great football player. That’s the way he practices and that’s the way he plays. It’s kind of neat to see him do that. He’s really a smart player, but he gets it. He understands how to play the game.” The Las Vegas native impressed throughout the 2020 season, racking up 20 tackles, two sacks and an interception while garnering NFL draft buzz throughout his breakout year. Despite CBSSports All-American honors in 2020, Garrett elected to stay at Ohio State for his fifth season. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound tackle pointed to the tight knit nature of the Ohio State program as a reason that drove him to stay in Columbus.

Garrett came back to Columbus for a fifth year despite a strong 2020 season (AP Photo)

“I really came back for The Brotherhood. I felt like there was more I could do as a leader. I didn’t want to leave the guys yet,” Garrett said. “There is a lot of talk about when you go to the league, it’s a business, which I know it is. Ohio State is special, and I didn’t want to leave yet.” Heading into the 2021 season, Garrett was selected to be a team captain by his teammates. Fellow captain and junior defensive end Zach Harrison pointed to a growth in maturity that has extended to Garrett’s demeanor and leadership style. “I feel like he’s matured a lot. I can tell by the way he talks to the room and talks to the unit and talks to the team,” Harrison said. “His goals got realigned once he saw what he wanted to do. He went and got it. I’m proud of Haskell.” Harrison added that he and Garrett “gel together” on the defensive front. Having spent much of his 2020 season at nose, Garrett said he’s worked at both the three-technique and the nose this preseason. Pointing to his versatility, Garrett emphasized that his ability to move around the defensive line could wreak havoc on opposing offenses. “I feel like a lot of offenses will dictate their offenses off of me,” Garrett said. “I feel that it will free up a lot of guys, me being able to move around on the D-line.”

Harrison and Garrett are part of an imposing Buckeyes' defensive front (© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC)