Haskell Garrett named Polynesian Player of the Year

In his final season with Ohio State, Haskell Garrett brought home some hardware.

The redshirt senior defensive tackle was named as the Polynesian College Football Player fo the Year by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Garrett led the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, recording three sacks against Akron

In 53 career games for Ohio State, Garrett has totaled 62 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was a first-team All Big Ten selection both the coaches and the media.

Past winners of the award include Oregon’s Marcus Mariota and Penei Sewell, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Notre Dame’s Ronnie Stanley.

The other finalists for the award were Washington State quarterback Jayden De Laura, Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Utah defensive end Mika Tafua, Maryland quarterbackTaulia Tagovailoa and Oklahoma State running back J aylen Warren.

Garrett will play in his final game for Ohio State against Utah in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.