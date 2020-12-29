BuckeyeGrove - Has Ohio State’s offensive identity changed over the year?

The identity of the 2020 Ohio State offense seemed pretty well-established just a few games into the season: pass first, and let the run game do some dirty work when necessary.

That script has been flipped in the past several games though, as the surprising struggles in the Buckeye pass attack have demanded a heightened level of production in the run game, and Ohio State has had no trouble getting it.

“I feel like we showed the world what we’ve known this entire time. And that’s when we have the opportunity to run the ball, we can get it done,” redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis said Monday. “We have the running backs to do it, and we have the offensive line to do it.”