BuckeyeGrove - Hartline says 'dynamic' Wilson will excel in move to slot

Hartline says 'dynamic' Wilson will excel in move to slot
Garrett Wilson is a playmaker. That won’t change no matter where he lines up.
The sophomore receiver had a prolific first season as a Buckeye, catching 30 passes for 432 yards, including a handful of spectacular downfield grabs.
This year, Wilson is expected to make the move to Ohio State’s No. 1 slot receiver, taking over for the program’s all-time leader in receptions, K.J. Hill.
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said Wilson has the diverse skill set to take on any role in the offense.
“I think we pride ourselves on the ability to scheme up any play we want and have anybody in that position,” Hartline said. “But I think that having that dynamic person in there- I view Garrett as a dynamic player- he can do lots of things. We can hand him off things on sweeps and also have him go down the seam or run a corner route.”
Wilson, who caught four passes for 47 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Clemson, said he didn’t seek out the change but is embracing it every step of the way.
“Whatever coach wanted me to do, whatever’s best for the team, I was able to do that,” Wilson said.
Hartline preached the need for versatility in this year’s receiving corps. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver sees a lot of that in Wilson already.
The slot receiver position has changed into even more of a pass-catching position in recent years, Hartline said. If anything, Wilson certainly has the skills to catch the football in an array of situations.
“I think that position, more than anything, is developing more and more into a wide receiver position,” Hartline said. “It is not necessarily a hybrid-type thing, it’s really like you need to be a great wide receiver first, and I think Garrett, again, being smart, savvy, got a lot of good wiggle to him when it comes to releases and operating space- I think he is a good fit for that space.”
Having experience as an athletic playmaker on the outside and a consistent threat in the slot will give Garrett an invaluable skill set for years to come.
Lining up at either spot not only takes top-tier athleticism, but high-level knowledge of the playbook and defenses as well, something that Wilson is still learning.
“His ability to be outside for a full year last year and move inside this year gives him a skill set and a general understanding of the offense to do either.” Hartline said. “Proud of where he’s at, he knows he’s gotta keep pushing further- a lot more nuances being inside. But I think he has handled it well.”
Luckily for Wilson, he had one of the best slot receivers in Ohio State history to study in 2019. Hill caught 122 passes combined in his final two seasons at Ohio State.
“Being able to see K.J. last year, that was huge for me being able to learn from him,” Wilson said. “He’s as good of a slot as it gets.”
The physically explosive side of Wilson has been clear since the day he committed to Ohio State. As he grows to understand the consistency and minute details of the slot, the Texas native will become even more dangerous on the gridiron.
“It’s just a whole different position, all the intricacies of playing in the slot and stuff like that," Wilson said. "I feel like I’m getting used to it every day, so I’m just worried about getting better every day at the position. Understanding coverages, stuff like that.”
In the slot, Wilson’s targets and receptions will explode. Taking advantage of the sophomore's skill by getting him the ball as frequently as possible will never be considered a bad thing.