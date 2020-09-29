BuckeyeGrove - Hartline says 'dynamic' Wilson will excel in move to slot

Garrett Wilson is a playmaker. That won’t change no matter where he lines up.

The sophomore receiver had a prolific first season as a Buckeye, catching 30 passes for 432 yards, including a handful of spectacular downfield grabs.

This year, Wilson is expected to make the move to Ohio State’s No. 1 slot receiver, taking over for the program’s all-time leader in receptions, K.J. Hill.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said Wilson has the diverse skill set to take on any role in the offense.

“I think we pride ourselves on the ability to scheme up any play we want and have anybody in that position,” Hartline said. “But I think that having that dynamic person in there- I view Garrett as a dynamic player- he can do lots of things. We can hand him off things on sweeps and also have him go down the seam or run a corner route.”

Wilson, who caught four passes for 47 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Clemson, said he didn’t seek out the change but is embracing it every step of the way.



“Whatever coach wanted me to do, whatever’s best for the team, I was able to do that,” Wilson said.

Hartline preached the need for versatility in this year’s receiving corps. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver sees a lot of that in Wilson already.

The slot receiver position has changed into even more of a pass-catching position in recent years, Hartline said. If anything, Wilson certainly has the skills to catch the football in an array of situations.

“I think that position, more than anything, is developing more and more into a wide receiver position,” Hartline said. “It is not necessarily a hybrid-type thing, it’s really like you need to be a great wide receiver first, and I think Garrett, again, being smart, savvy, got a lot of good wiggle to him when it comes to releases and operating space- I think he is a good fit for that space.”