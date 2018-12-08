Brian Hartline is no longer the interim wide receivers coach at Ohio State as it was announced on Saturday morning that the interim tag will be taken off of his title and he will now be the permanent wide receivers coach moving forward.

Hartline was elevated from his role as a quality control coach to interim wide receivers coach when Urban Meyer fired Zach Smith before the start of the 2018 season after allegations of domestic violence surfaced and cost Smith his job and ultimately led to a three-game suspension for Meyer.

Ohio State's wide receivers flourished under the direction of Hartline, a former Ohio State and NFL wide receiver himself and with the strong and accurate arm of Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. Ohio State's new pass-friendly offense saw several Ohio State receviers put up huge numbers this season.

The Buckeyes are in an obvious state of transition currently as the Rose Bowl will mark the final game of the Urban Meyer-era and the Ryan Day administration will start moving forward after that as he was named the new head coach of the Buckeyes after Meyer announced his retirement earlier this week.

“Brian is a terrific young coach and mentor to our players and I am thrilled he is on our staff permanently now,” Day said. “Brian was displaying outstanding leadership qualities when he was a quality control coach, and his efforts coaching the wide receivers this season are a huge reason we are Big Ten champions and headed to the Rose Bowl.”

Parris Campbell led the Buckeyes with 79 receptions and 992 yards along with a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns, a mark that he shared with Terry McLaurin, who had 34 receptions for 669 yards of his own. K.J. Hill had 67 receptions for 831 yards and Johnnie Dixon had 40 grabs for 642 yards to round out Ohio State's leading receivers.

Day will have plenty of other staffing decisions to make in the coming weeks but right now there are two primary focuses and that is getting ready for Washington in the Rose Bowl and working toward the early signing period in recruiting which is just a couple of weeks away (December 19th). We will have more on Ohio State's staffing decisions for the 2019 season as they become available.