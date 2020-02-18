COLUMBUS, Ohio – For those who don’t follow the recruiting game all that closely, the Buckeyes have put together what could go down as a generational type of recruiting class at the wide receiver position.

The four-man class is the largest since the class of 2018, a class that included Chris Olave, Cameron Brown (moved to defensive back), Kamryn Babb (injured since he arrived at Ohio State) and Blue Smith (transferred to Cincinnati).

While none of these players have played a single down of college football, people are looking back to the class of 2014 with hopes that this class may rival that class in terms of production (Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Johnnie Dixon, Parris Campbell (ATH) and Noah Brown (ATH)).

One of the biggest draws for this current class of 2020 is Brian Hartline, a former 3-star receiver in the class of 2005, along with Andre Amos (listed as a WR coming out of high school), Brian Robiskie and Donald Washington (listed as a WR coming out of high school). Obviously Hartline would go on for a stellar Ohio State career and subsequent NFL career that would span seven seasons before ultimately leading him back to Columbus, first as a graduate assistant and then later as the full-time wide receivers coach.

At just 33-years-old, Hartline still looks like he can go out there and run routes with the players, is close enough to the game to understand what the players are going through but also has the development track record in his short number of years to earn the respect of his young players.