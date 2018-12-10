Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline hit the ground running over the summer when he was elevated to the position. Having since had the interim label removed, Hartline continues to work hard on the recruiting trail and is going to work in some of the more competitive recruiting areas, such as the state of Texas.

On Thursday, Hartline offered class of 2021 up-and-comer Latrell Neville out of Missouri City (Texas) Willow Ridge. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect is already a hot commodity with schools such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech throwing out early offers. The offer from the Buckeyes excited the rising star.

"I'm beyond blessed (to receive an Ohio State offer)," Neville told BuckeyeGrove.com.

Hartline had been laying the ground work on this one for a while now.

"Coach Hartline and I have been in contact for several months," Neville explained. "I absolutely love him. We’ve been building a relationship over these past months and that’s something I’m big on in my recruitment. Many coaches don’t take the time out to build a relationship but he has."

Like many younger players, Neville hasn't put too much thought into the Urban Meyer retirement. With two years left until he signs, there will be plenty of changes nationally in the coaching landscape and he is confident Ohio State will keep things moving in the right direction.

"Not much at all," he said of the impact of Meyer's retirement. "Really nothing will change with the program in my opinion. With the OC moving up, things should remain the same."



