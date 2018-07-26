The Buckeyes wasted little time in naming a replacement for Zach Smith with the news on Thursday that Brian Hartline, an Ohio State and NFL alumni, will be the interim wide receivers coach moving forward.

Hartline, 31, most recently served in a quality control role with the team but spent a good amount of time on the offensive side of the ball with the wide receivers.

Meyer's son-in-law, Corey Dennis will move up from a graduate assistant role to a senior quality control position working with the QBs and the WRs and will work closely with Ryan Day as part of his new duties.

“As I said in Chicago, I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men,” Meyer said via a university provided release. “I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities.”

Hartline spent seven years in the NFL after playing with the Buckeyes from 2005-08. He is a veteran of 104 games. Starting in 73 of them with 344 career receptions, 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The new interim WR coach worked as a quality control coach for the past two seasons after his retirement from the NFL.

Dennis, 25, will add several duties to his plate including daily organizational responsibilities with the WR and QB units, practice planning and game planning. He is a 2014 grad from Georgia Tech and played 54 games with the Yellow Jackets.

He is married to Meyer's daughter Nicki and they have a young son, Troy.