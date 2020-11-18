BuckeyeGrove - Hartline comfortable with spread of ball despite reliance on Olave, Wilson

Hartline comfortable with spread of ball despite reliance on Olave, Wilson
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State wide receivers K.J. Hill and Chris Olave may have been Justin Fields’ top targets a season ago, but Austin Mack was the only one of the Buckeyes’ five primary receivers to have less than half the receptions that Hill did as the team’s leader.
This season, Olave has more than three times more catches than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeye receiver with the third-most catches, and Garrett Wilson has just less than five times more.
|No. of RECs
|Player
|REC yards
|
24
|
Garrett Wilson
|
344
|
18
|
Chris Olave
|
288
|
5
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|
10
|
4
|
Jameson Williams
|
68
|
1
|
Julian Fleming
|
13
A glance at the stats would tell you that the Ohio State pass attack is reliant on Wilson and Olave, but wide receivers coach Brian Hartline doesn’t see that as an issue.
“At the end of the day, I would want every single person to have 100 catches for 1,500 yards, we can all be finalists for the Biletnikoff, but it’s probably not realistic,” Hartline said. “Probably.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news