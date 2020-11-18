 BuckeyeGrove - Hartline comfortable with spread of ball despite reliance on Olave, Wilson
Hartline comfortable with spread of ball despite reliance on Olave, Wilson

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline spoke with media on Wednesday.
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline spoke with media on Wednesday. (USA Today Sports Images)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State wide receivers K.J. Hill and Chris Olave may have been Justin Fields’ top targets a season ago, but Austin Mack was the only one of the Buckeyes’ five primary receivers to have less than half the receptions that Hill did as the team’s leader.

This season, Olave has more than three times more catches than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeye receiver with the third-most catches, and Garrett Wilson has just less than five times more.

Catches among OSU WRs this season
No. of RECs Player REC yards

24

Garrett Wilson

344

18

Chris Olave

288

5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

10

4

Jameson Williams

68

1

Julian Fleming

13

A glance at the stats would tell you that the Ohio State pass attack is reliant on Wilson and Olave, but wide receivers coach Brian Hartline doesn’t see that as an issue.

“At the end of the day, I would want every single person to have 100 catches for 1,500 yards, we can all be finalists for the Biletnikoff, but it’s probably not realistic,” Hartline said. “Probably.”

