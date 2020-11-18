BuckeyeGrove - Hartline comfortable with spread of ball despite reliance on Olave, Wilson

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State wide receivers K.J. Hill and Chris Olave may have been Justin Fields’ top targets a season ago, but Austin Mack was the only one of the Buckeyes’ five primary receivers to have less than half the receptions that Hill did as the team’s leader.

This season, Olave has more than three times more catches than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeye receiver with the third-most catches, and Garrett Wilson has just less than five times more.