BuckeyeGrove - Hartline, Buckeye receivers comment on quarterback battle

Though the quarterback situation at Ohio State remains fully up in the air entering Saturday afternoon's spring game, the players who will eventually be on the receiving end of passes from one of Kyle McCord, Jack Miller, or C.J. Stroud aren’t worried.

According to wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, a large chunk of helping an unproven quarterback through his first snaps at the collegiate level falls upon his wide receivers.

Entering the 2021 season, the Buckeye receiver room appears to be one of Ohio State's deepest, most-experienced position groups.

“I love this situation with a young quarterback. It asks us and demands us to be more detailed than ever,” Hartline said, referring to his wide receivers. “Having a young quarterback that is learning it all for the first time, but they also don’t have a large body of work-- I think it’s awesome.

“I think it really provides a lot of clear direction on what’s expected.”

Justin Fields lining up under center for two seasons was a gift to Buckeye wideouts, Hartline said. The soon-to-be NFL quarterback made up for plenty of mistakes and consistently turned precarious situations into scoring opportunities.

Ohio State will not have the luxury of a player like Fields in 2021. That means this group of wide receivers have to be at their absolute sharpest on every down of every game.

“We don’t have the cloudiness all the time of a quarterback making us ‘right,’” Hartline said. “They obviously do, but anytime quarterbacks make you right, it kinda covers up the real problems, the real inefficiencies.”