BuckeyeGrove - Harry Miller out for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – There has been a lot of speculation as to who will be in the lineup and who might not be for the Buckeyes tonight against Clemson in the College Football Playoff. On Friday afternoon, we learned one player who will be out as the No. 3 Buckeyes look to advance in the Sugar Bowl.

Offensive guard Harry Miller will not play according to a Facebook post by his mother, Kristina, after she stated that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel to the Sugar Bowl with his teammates.

We will get official word when Ohio State releases its official status report in the hours leading up to the game.

Miller has started all six games for the Buckeyes this season and has played 439 offensive snaps, the third highest on the team according to stats provided by Pro Football Focus.

The sophomore lineman has five starts at offensive guard and one start at center when the Buckeyes were forced to shuffle their offensive line against Michigan State when three players were held out with positive COVID-19 tests.

Ohio State has some options at offensive guard to replace Miller with including players like Matt Jones, Dawand Jones and Enokk Vimahi. Matt Jones got the start in the MSU game when Miller slid inside to center. Dawand Jones has 80 snaps of his own while Vimahi has 20.