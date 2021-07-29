Harry Miller makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Ohio State junior offensive lineman Harry Miller was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List Thursday, an award that honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Miller, who started most of last season at left guard for the Buckeyes, was one of 93 players to earn recognition on the watch list.
According to an Ohio State release, Miller has been involved in mission trips to Nicaragua for the past seven years, including almost 12 trips in total, and has even brought teammates along with him.
Miller first went to Nicaragua as a 13-year-old in 2014 with the nonprofit organization Mission for Nicaragua, and according to Miller's bio on the organization's website, the experience "changed his life forever."
"Harry is the relationship guy in the group, connecting with the kids through sports, play, music and he’s even been known to dance in the rain with them," Miller's bio reads on the site. "Having found his purpose and calling, Harry wanted to share this experience with friends and teammates, so he began to bring them with him to Nicaragua."
With college student-athletes earning the right to profit off of their name, image and likeness at the beginning of July, Miller has used his platform to raise funds for the cause, donating 100 percent of the more-than $1,000 profits that he raised for Mission for Nicaragua.
Miller's mother, Kristina Miller, told BuckeyeGrove that in totality, Harry has helped raise close to $200,000 since 2014, money that has sent him and many other missionaries to Nicaragua, as well as funded food, medication and other supplies for the communities.
Miller was named an early nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team earlier in July.
The only Buckeye to have won the Wuerffel Trophy previously was Joel Penton in 2005.
