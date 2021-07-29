Harry Miller makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Ohio State junior offensive lineman Harry Miller was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List Thursday, an award that honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

Miller, who started most of last season at left guard for the Buckeyes, was one of 93 players to earn recognition on the watch list.

According to an Ohio State release, Miller has been involved in mission trips to Nicaragua for the past seven years, including almost 12 trips in total, and has even brought teammates along with him.

Miller first went to Nicaragua as a 13-year-old in 2014 with the nonprofit organization Mission for Nicaragua, and according to Miller's bio on the organization's website, the experience "changed his life forever."