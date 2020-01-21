COLUMBUS, Ohio - It's been a whirlwind of a year for Henry Miller. Despite not arriving on campus as an early enrollee, he was still the third freshman in the 2019 class to lose his black stripe, and his fall camp would cement him as someone to watch moving forward.

He's seen highs such as beating Michigan in Ann Arbor and winning the Big Ten Championship as well as the lows during the loss to Clemson.

There wasn't a role for him on the offensive line this season with the veterans coming back to fill in the trenches, not to mention that Ohio State generally doesn't start freshman, so his priority this season was taking everything in and learning.

He was able to not only do that but also get on the field at points in blowouts, losing his redshirt just over halfway through the season against Northwestern, and Miller said back in December that it was a special season.

"It's been awesome. I feel like the game is just so much different and it's just I think it's kind of being...you see stuff that you didn't even notice before," Miller said. "It's just a whole different world of football to be able to come and learn from these guys and Coach Greg [Studrawa] and the coaches here, it's pretty special."