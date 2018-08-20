Harry Miller eyeing Ohio State situation, talking to other schools
As soon as the news broke a couple of weeks ago that Ohio State was putting Urban Meyer on leave with pay as they investigate the Zach Smith domestic abuse allegations, Harry Miller became a hot na...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news