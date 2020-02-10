WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Buckeyes have been locked down at quarterback for a couple of years in the classes of 2020 and 2021 and really can focus on beyond, starting with the class of 2022. One of the more intriguing prospects in the nation resides in the state of Ohio with Chase Harrison.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder already holds a few offers and has a lot of schools already showing him love, including the Buckeyes. Harrison plays at a very familiar high school as a member of the Centerville (Ohio) Elks football team.

We caught up with Harrison as he was one of a couple dozen quarterbacks taking part in the Best of the Midwest Combine outside of Indianapolis on Sunday morning. While the weather outside was cold and dreary, the competition was hot as quarterbacks from the class of 2021 through 2024 were all taking part in the action and looking to hone their skills in February, months in advance of their next chance to step on the field in a game.

“It was nice just competing with everyone, with the best around,” Harrison said. “It was just a fun opportunity.”

Harrison is always looking for a chance to work on his game and his work ethic is going to be something that college recruits will take notice of as they get more and more familiar with him.

“Whenever you get an opportunity to come and work, take advantage of it,” Harrison added.

In addition to hearing from Ohio State, schools like Notre Dame, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Toledo and Northwestern have all been showing some love as of late, or at least as much as they can for a player who will only be going into their junior year and because of that there are limitations as to how much contact a school can have with an athlete. Toledo, Louisville and Penn have all offered to date.

Harrison admits he has not had a chance to hear from new quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis at this point but that does not mean that he has not heard from the Buckeyes.

“I have had communication with Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson, we talk every once in a while,” Harrison said.

What has the message been so far?

“Just to come down to the program and get to know them better,” Harrison continued. “To build that relationship and go from there.”

As with many players in the state of Ohio, the Ohio State program is one that gets a lot of attention through the years and Harrison really had a lot of great things to say about the state of the program and his interest in the Buckeyes.

“Obviously they are an amazing team with a really good coaching staff, it is just fun being an Ohio kid and you have a team like Ohio State just steamrolling every team, it is fun to watch,” Harrison said. “It is something to be proud of.”

There are always going to be a few players in the state who don’t have those moments where they close their eyes and imagine what it would be like to be a part of the Ohio State program. Harrison does not seem to be part of that minority however as the compliments continued to flow.

“It is Ohio State, they are a really good program and a really good coaching staff with an amazing community and fanbase,” Harrison said.

With two years until graduation, there is going to be a lot of time on this one but Ohio State definitely wants to see Harrison in camp over the summer so they can work him out and get to know more about his game and him as a person.

It will be a busy couple of months as Harrison really focuses on the camp circuit as the recruiting calendar for most players is speeding up with the advent of the early signing period and just the overall nature of where college football recruiting is today.

“I think I will be doing the Rivals camp and Elite 11 and then with visits, I will do stops in here and there and just go from there,” Harrison said.