LEWIS CENTER, Ohio -- Olentangy Orange defensive end Zach Harrison added another accolade to his resume on Wednesday as he was presented with his All-American Game jersey in front of teammates, students, and coaches at his high school. Ohio's top prospect is always one of few words, but this was clearly an important moment for him.

"I'd like to thank the All-American Bowl for making this dream come true," Harrison stated. "I've been watching this game for a few years now and I've always wanted to be part of it."

The ceremony comes at a busy time in Harrison's playing career. Orange will travel to Toledo on Friday to play Whitmer in the first round. The Pioneers defeated Westerville South last week to ensure the playoff berth. This was another goal that Harrison can now check off his list.

"It's a good step," he said. "This is the first class here at Orange to make the playoffs three years in a row. It's good for the program here."

There is also the elephant in the room, which is of course his college decision. Harrison has kept recruiting talk to a minimum this fall, making one unofficial visit to each of his finalists which will culminate in an Ohio State visit this weekend. He has carved out some time to talk to coaches each week, but that has also been on a more limited basis as he focuses on his senior season.

Right now, Michigan is a program making a major surge.

"Coach (Al) Washington is a great guy," Harrison stated. "He's really spirited and passionate about what he does. That's attractive because he really cares about his guys, cares about football and cares about winning."

Harrison has also continually pointed to his relationships with some of the commits in that 2019 Michigan class, guys like Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton.

"I like the school," he added. "I like the players a lot and I get along with them well."

Ohio State has recruited Harrison as a top priority for two years now and the local product says he does feel some pressure around him to stay home.

"I do," he said. "Everybody here is a Buckeye fan so that's where they all want me to go. It weighs on me a little bit, but I really have to do what's best for me. If that's Ohio State then it's Ohio State, and if it's not, then it's not."

Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer and defensive line coach Larry Johnson were out to see Harrison at his game on Friday night, as was Michigan assistant Al Washington. The presence of the OSU coaches made for a bit of a scene at the stadium, but Harrison said he tried to block out any of those distractions and just play football.

"I didn't even notice it," he said. "I knew they were there, I just didn't really see them."

Between the push from Michigan, the opportunity to stay local at Ohio State, and the long-standing relationship with Penn State, Harrison admits that he has struggled with a decision.

Ultimately telling two coaching staffs that he has built good relationships with that he won't be attending their school is going to be the most difficult part of the process.

"It's been tough," he said. "Especially having to come down to the wire to pick a school."

So once the season is over, the focus will shift to decision-making mode.

"Just the players and the coaches and the relationships with them," he added, on what will help him make a decision.



