Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison had his stripe pulled on Friday, joining Garrett Wilson as the two early enrollees to lose their stripe during spring ball under first-year head coach Ryan Day .

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring Practice has almost come to an end with only the annual spring game left on the schedule to close out Ohio State’s 15 practices. That did not stop one last true freshman from losing their black stripe, signifying their ascension to being a full-fledged Buckeye by getting singled out by the coaches.

Harrison did not have to travel far to get to Ohio State as an Olentangy Orange high school standout. He picked the Buckeyes over Michigan and Penn State among a slew of offers and in a strange twist of fate, had a pair of the coaches that were recruiting him at Michigan eventually join the staff when Day added Greg Mattison and Al Washington to the coaching roster.



Harrison is part of a position group that is deep with talent with players like Chase Young, Jonathon Cooper, Tyreke Smith and Tyler Friday ahead of him to name a few but the hope is that the Buckeyes will be able to roll Harrison out there to get his feet wet this year just like they were able to do with many players before him.

The Buckeyes open the season on August 31st at home with Florida Atlantic visiting Ohio Stadium.