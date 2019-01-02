SAN ANTONIO -- Ohio State has a half dozen commits in San Antonio this week for the All-American Bowl, including Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange defensive end Zach Harrison. The five-star prospect has been signed up to play in this game for more than a year now and has been excited to get things going this week.

"It's just an overall fun experience," he said. "I'm having fun practicing, getting to play football, and getting the pads popping again."



Harrison stayed mostly off the camp circuit, though he did attend a couple during his recruiting process. Getting to line up next to and across from some of the nation's best has been a challenge that he is embracing.

"Camps aren't games so it's completely different," he explained. "I get to wear pads now, so it's more fun. It's a different level of strength and speed out there."

Ohio's top senior prospect was at the forefront of the headlines over the past year despite having a personality that wanted nothing more than to get away from the hype and speculation. Ultimately Harrison chose to stay home with Ohio State, announcing his intentions on December 19th.

The relationship with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson was a driving force in Ohio State's efforts with him over the past two years and that won the day. Harrison keeps a close circle of friends but also likes to volunteer his time to other endeavors locally and he feels being at Ohio State will best allow him to continue those endeavors.

"One of the big things was coach J," he explained. "Being able to be coached by him was probably the number one reason. But number two was being able to stay close. I get to be involved in my community and that's important to me."

Calling the coaching staffs at Michigan and Penn State and telling them that he wouldn't be going there was one of the hardest things that Harrison said he has ever done. Ultimately new head coach Ryan Day was able to earn Harrison's trust during their conversations in December, most notably during his in-home visit.

"I trust Coach Day," he said. "I feel like coach Day has a really good vision and it's just going to take off once he gets the reins."

Harrison had developed a good relationship with Urban Meyer prior to his retirement, but appreciates some of the personality differences that Day brings to the table.

"I felt like he was really family oriented," Harrison explained. "Coach Meyer and coach Day have very different styles. Coach Meyer was real intense, just 'boom, boom, boom', which is great, that's what he does. Coach Day, I don't want to say he is more relaxed, but he has a lot of fun."

It was a struggle at times for Harrison as he worked toward a decision, but now that one has been made, the weight of the world seems lifted off his shoulders.

"I'm a lot more relaxed," he said. "A lot less guarded. Definitely happy with the decision. I feel good about it."



