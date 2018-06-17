Ohio State has created quite a mini-pipeline at Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall and the Buckeyes are hoping that will continue all the way through the 2021 class with big-time defensive end Jahzion Harris. The 6-foo-4, 200-pound prospect was back in Columbus on Saturday to participate in the Buckeyes' third one-day camp of the month.

"It was a great experience," said Harris after the camp. "I caught on quicker (than last year) to the techniques (Larry Johnson) was trying to teach me. It was kind of the same thing as last year but I was catching on quicker this time."

Harris has built a good working relationship with Larry Johnson after working with him at camp the past two years. But area recruiter Greg Schiano has also built a tremendous relationship with the explosive pass-rusher.

"Every time I come around he's very welcoming," Harris said.

The Buckeyes are batting 1.000 at Erasmus Hall under head coach Urban Meyer, landing all three prospects that they have pursued at the program. Should people just assume at this point that Ohio State will get who it wants from the big-time program?

"It's a possibility," he said with a laugh.

Many credit the success that Curtis Samuel had in Columbus as the catalyst, but Harris says it's more than that.

"It's not that, I just see the connections after football and everything," he said.

Harris has plenty of time to make a decision and his offer list, which reads only three schools right now, is about to be completely transformed over the next six months. But people around Harris are already making some pretty big assumptions.

"Every time I'm in the locker room or something they call me Mr. Ohio," added.

This will be a big season for Harris who was mostly a reserve as a freshman. The expectations are real now.

"I was kind of mad last year that I didn't get more playing time," he explained. "But it's serious now."

Harris plans to camp at UCLA and Tennessee before the end of the summer.