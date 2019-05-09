KINGSLAND, Ga. – The recruiting process is just getting started for class of 2021 wide receiver Shawn Hardy out of Camden County high school in South Georgia. In just a small window of time, six offers have come in for the talented wide receiver and it does not seem as if that is going to stop any time soon as more people are taking notice of the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder.

Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky and UCF have all offered recently in a flurry of activity.

The phone calls from recruiting writers are starting to pick up and Hardy is now getting a crash course in what it is like to be a D-1 recruit with help from his coaches who have sent more than a few players on to the next level.

What was the moment like when Ohio State offered Hardy?

"I was very excited when Ohio State offered," Hardy said. "They are a very good program that I would like to be in."

He is not living exactly in the most pro-B1G part of the country however as he is right in the thick of the ACC and SEC, just north of Jacksonville (Fla.). As offers come in from school, he is starting to familiarize himself more with each of the programs, Ohio State included.

"It is just a learning process, I have watched them play football against some good teams and I know they are a good football team," Hardy said.

Hardy says he tries to pattern his game after Julio Jones. If you are looking for someone to emulate, that is not a bad player to focus on with the success that he has had in the NFL and in college.

"He is tall, fast, great hands and that is who I am trying to be like," Hardy said.

Hardy feels that his route running and hands are both strong suits but admits that he is still working on his speed and also has been diligent in the weight room as he wants to get stronger knowing that players will be stronger as he progresses in football.

This rush of offers has done nothing to slow down the amount of hard work that he is putting into the craft.

"I was excited when I found out they all offered me," Hardy said. "It made me want to work harder."

Hardy is looking to make his way up to Ohio State to check things out for himself. Nothing has been worked out as of yet but if he can make it work, he would like to work out at an Ohio State camp, to be put through the paces by the coaching staff and see what they are all about.