Harbaugh aims to knock Buckeyes off their ‘perch,’ or ‘die trying’

Unfortunately for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, the proverbial mountain they’re seeking to reach the top of this season –– one that would see them beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten championship for the first time in Harbaugh’s tenure –– may be significantly steeper.

“When you get to the top, it just never stops,” Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. “I mean, you think you're at the top, but you're never quite at the top.”

The Michigan head coach said that while he and his family were on a working vacation outside of Carmel Valley Ranch in California this summer, they scaled a mountain that took 15,000 steps to climb.

Michigan finished the 2020 season just a half-game out of last place in the Big Ten East Division with a dreadful 2-4 record, and the Buckeye-shaped obstacle it will have to get past in pursuit of its goals has not dropped a game in The Rivalry since 2011, with Ohio State fresh off of back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and four-straight Big Ten titles.

The seventh-year Michigan coach is 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Ann Arbor program, but he’ll beat Ohio State or “die trying,” he said Thursday in Indianapolis.

“They’re at the top, we got to knock them off their perch,” Harbaugh said. “That’s on our mind every day. Also, what you’re doing that day to get better today than you were yesterday, to be better tomorrow than you were today.”

However, Harbaugh’s best efforts to close the gap with the Buckeyes have not often been met with applause or sympathy from fans and media.

Harbaugh has not been oblivious to the backlash his coaching tenure at Michigan has received, and especially after signing a four-year contract extension this past January despite the Wolverines finishing the year with their lowest winning percentage since 2008.

“People are trying to discourage you,” Harbaugh said. “It’s almost propaganda like, ‘Let’s discourage him.’ Almost like World War Two propaganda machines, you know? ‘Stop, quit, no need to try, you have no chance. Don’t even try any further.’ We don’t subscribe to that at all.”

More than once on Thursday, Harbaugh referred to a supposed genetic makeup that won’t allow him to stop before reaching his goal. He said his daughter displayed the trait when insisting that the family reach the apex of the aforementioned mountain during their trip, and Harbaugh said he sees the same thing in several of his players.

“I tell you I got that gene in me, and some of the guys we talked about here already, Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan (Haskins), Josh Ross and a lot others, we got that gene in us,” Harbaugh said. “We got to get to the top.”

With the opposite trajectories displayed by both the Buckeye and Wolverine programs as of late, as well as the widening point spread put forth by oddsmakers ahead of the impending November clash, many will scoff at the notion that Harbaugh and company have a real shot to achieve such a goal in 2021.

Perhaps in that case, it’s only fair to point out that Harbaugh himself acknowledged that it could take a death-defying effort.

“We’re gonna die trying,” Harbaugh said. “We’re either gonna get there, or die trying.”