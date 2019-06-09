News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 15:18:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Hamilton talks Ohio State workout, visit plans

Ad9urazvchu7crmd4ggo
Hamilton has an Ohio State official visit set for next weekend. (Rivals.com)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

One of the top guys to watch at Ohio State's one-day camp on Thursday was Pickerington (Ohio) Central defensive lineman Ty Hamilton. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect was offered just a few days bef...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}