Hamilton talks Ohio State workout, visit plans
One of the top guys to watch at Ohio State's one-day camp on Thursday was Pickerington (Ohio) Central defensive lineman Ty Hamilton. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect was offered just a few days bef...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news