Pickerington (Ohio) Central defensive lineman Ty Hamilton's persistence paid off this summer with a scholarship offer from Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect has camped with the Buckeyes several times over the years and got the green light after a June workout. After taking a couple of visits, Hamilton ultimately gave his pledge to the Buckeyes and is very comfortable with that decision.

"It feels good just getting all of the recruiting weight off my shoulders," Hamilton said. "I can just focus on my team and focus on getting to the state championship."

Now Hamilton is able to turn his entire focus to his senior season. Pickerington Central has an amazing football tradition and looks primed for another deep playoff run this fall. Central took part in a physical scrimmage over the weekend against Dublin Coffman and Centerville.

"We've been practicing since the summer began and we've just been waiting to hit another team," he continued. "We've been working hard all summer long and (Saturday) was great to get show our skill and our ability."

Hamilton was a standout on Saturday showing good explosiveness and added strength. He has put on approximately 35-pounds over the past year. While the physical transformation has been noticeable, there has always been a mental transition that Hamilton has been going through now that he's a senior.

"It's definitely different this year," he said. "Me being a captain this year, I'm definitely working on my leadership. I'm working with the young guys, coaching them up, making sure they are doing the right things while also making sure I'm doing my part for the team too."

Joining the Ohio State family wasn't too difficult of a decision for Hamilton. His older brother, Davon, is a fifth-year senior defensive tackle for the Buckeyes who is drawing a lot of praise this off-season. But ultimately staying home was the best fit for Ty as well.

"My brother let me make my own decision but he was very excited," he recalled. "To have two brothers at Ohio State is amazing, just like the Bosa brothers. My dad was excited as well, just getting a chance to see me play at Ohio State and to keep going to games for another four years."

Throughout the process, Hamilton gave numerous schools a close look, not wanting to simply default to Ohio State. But the experience of watching his brother be developed by Buckeye defensive line coach Larry Johnson admittedly gave the hometown team an edge.

"It did give them a little bit more of an edge," he said. "Just being able to watch (Johnson) work and learn from afar over the past fours years and being able to use some of that myself. Also with my brother being there and him having that experience and being able to pass it down to me."

Hamilton is being recruited to play either the strong-side defensive end position or the three-technique defensive tackle position for Ohio State, depending on how his body continues to develop.



