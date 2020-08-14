BuckeyeGrove - Hamilton’s heartfelt TikTok shows young Buckeyes miss getting reps

Dreams have been put on hold, and the agony of the waiting game is strong. The glitz and the glam from making a commitment toward a program where a student-athlete achieves their lifelong dream make the process of entering college athletics exciting. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed those dreams down the road, and one Buckeye freshman took to TikTok to express his thoughts. “The news that we got, it was tough you know?” Ty Hamilton said. “We weren't expecting this at all, like if you think back a couple months ago, beginning of the year, you never thought this would have happened. And it hurts.” Freshman Ty Hamilton posted a TikTok video this week addressing his 70.2 thousand followers. The three-star defensive lineman from nearby Pickerington Central has used his TikTok platform to amass over 1.7 million likes. Hamilton continues his video by listing sights of which he has dreamed when he gets to take the field as a Buckeye. He could follow in the footsteps of his older brother DaVon, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the NFL Draft this past spring, but Ty will have to wait longer to experience what his sibling did for five years. “Being able to see one hundred thousand people in the crowd, be looking in the stands,” Hamilton said. “To now where we can’t even play in the fall. Especially with the Buckeye atmosphere, there’s nothing better than that.”

WATCH HERE: Ty Hamilton's TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@tyhamilton__/video/6860205740762696965

The Big Ten has set sights on the spring to potentially carry out a season. The idea has received some skepticism, and it seems the players are weary too. “Who knows, we might not even be able to play in the spring,” Hamilton said. “But I just want to say to you all, that I love you all." Incoming quarterbacks Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud have not been able to get the typical reps that come with being a mid-year enrollee. In Hamilton’s case, his first summer has not been one like years passed at all. “It’s a concern. There’s 30 some-odd practices that they didn’t have,” Day said. “But everybody’s in the same boat. It’s not like we’re the only ones, at least in the conference.” Spring practices were cancelled in mid-March when many of the first quarantines and shutdowns took place. There are players who enroll mid-year and join the program in January to begin getting reps and experience that will expedite their timeline to get onto the field for meaningful minutes, in addition to the camaraderie built between teammates. According to head coach Ryan Day, that time is not easily made up. “It’s something I know those guys really want to get out there and start getting some reps under their belt,” Day said. “There is nothing that replaces experience.” Day still wants to figure out a way to conduct practices in the fall. He wants those new players to accrue experience in order to keep his program in shape and progressing. “I think it should be up to the university, the fall is the fall, we would typically be playing,” Day said. “Especially the young guys who need to get out in the field and do some of that, I think that we need to be able to do that because we need to develop our young players.”

Jack Miller is one of the freshmen who has seen limited practice because of cancelled spring and preseason practices. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)