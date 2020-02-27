INDIANAPOLIS – For the casual observer, it might be easy to forget that the Buckeyes have sent more than one defensive lineman to the NFL Scouting Combine. A player like Chase Young is going to cast a big shadow when you are talking about a top-three type of national player.

That is fine for defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton however, he has his own work to do at this event, just like anyone else and his NFL dream is another step closer to becoming a reality.

But a strong combine is the next step in this process, something that Hamilton is not taking lightly.

"I am going to show some ball clubs what I can do and how I compete," Hamilton said. "That is really why we are here."

Even for Ohio State fans, they might know that Hamilton was third on the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 (only behind Young and Malik Harrison, both here at the combine) and his six sacks was good for No. 2 on the team.

Interior linemen sometimes get overlooked by fans as everyone is focused on edge rushers and the impact that they have on the game, but Hamilton showed a level of consistency as the 2019 season went on that was hard to ignore.

"I play a lot different, I learned a lot," Hamilton said. "I feel like I really exploded onto the scene and been really blessed."

How did Hamilton go about preparing for this type of event? Obviously, football is a big deal at Ohio State, but the backdrop of the NFL Scouting Combine is a whole different level when all 30 teams are working to decide who to take a gamble on.

"I have talked to a lot of former defensive linemen, like Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis," Hamilton said. "(They told me) to be prepared, be ready for anything. Overall, just enjoy this experience.

Hamilton is looking forward to the opportunity to go through the skill work and events like the bench press and such. His competitive nature will really kick in as he is looking to make a showing.

"I am going to try and do my best," Hamilton said. "It is always a competition, so I want to be the winner."

Hamilton got the combine invite while teammates Robert Landers and Jashon Cornell did not. Hamilton is in constant contact with the pair and knows that each will have a chance to make a statement at Ohio State's Pro Day in late-March.

"I talk to them pretty much every other day," Hamilton said. "They are having fun where they are at. Just blessed to be able to train and go to Pro Day. I am excited to see them."

Was Landers surprised that the pair are not part of the Ohio State contingent at the combine? Ohio State sent 11 but there could have been room for two more. LSU sent 16 players in total, so obviously getting Ohio State up to 13 wouldn't have been a big stretch.

"Maybe, yeah," Hamilton said. "They worked hard just like I did. They are just as talented."

There are some mixed views in terms of the mock drafts when it comes to Hamilton. Some have him going in the 5th round while others show him maybe needing to go the UFA (undrafted free agent) route. Hamilton is not concerned with what he cannot control.

"Honestly, I have not even been looking at it, it is what it is. I land where I land," Hamilton said.

What will a team get in Hamilton if they decide to make a move on him?

"A hard-working (player), consistent, trying to improve player that is going to add value to the club," Hamilton said.