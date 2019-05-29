Ohio State's search for defensive linemen has gone far and wide, but the Buckeyes have consistently kept tabs on Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout Ty Hamilton over the past year. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound pass rusher picked up an offer from the Buckeyes just ahead of June camp season kicking off in Columbus.

"It just feels great to see my work paying off," said Hamilton. "It feels good knowing the coaches believe in me as well as my teammates and my family."

Hamilton is of course the younger brother of current Buckeye defensive tackle Da'Von Hamilton, a top returner on the Ohio State defense. Between his brother's time at Ohio State and his own recruiting process, Hamilton has come to know Buckeye defensive line coach Larry Johnson very well. It was Johnson who personally offered Hamilton on Tuesday evening.

"I think he is a great coach overall," Hamilton started. "His track record doesn’t lie from both point of views. I see a coach who wants to make a player the best he can be."

The offer also comes right as Hamilton appears to be going into decision making mode. He has three official visits set to Big Ten programs. He'll visit Penn State the weekend of June 7th, Indiana the weekend of June 14th, and Michigan the weekend of June 21st. Plans with Ohio State are still being worked on which could include both a camp stop and an official visit.

"I’m in the process of setting (an official visit) up with OSU this June," he stated. "I will be doing a camp with coach Johnson and working with him 1-on-1."

Hamilton is the No. 27 rated prospect in Ohio for the 2020 recruiting class.

