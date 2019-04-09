COLUMBUS, Ohio--In any given season for college football, a lot can change in a year. Last year, Urban Meyer was still the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, but now Ryan Day has taken over as his enters his first full season in the upcoming year as well as the defense getting a massive overhaul.

One of those seismic changes was Greg Schiano leaving for the NFL and Jeff Hafley taking his place as defensive coordinator alongside Greg Mattison while also being in charge of the defensive backs.

Hafley said that the change in scheme is different obviously and it starts with bringing everybody's understanding of the defense as a whole together while also understanding what each position group brings to the table, so it doesn't just limit players to see the defense through one lens.

"I want to teach these guys how to play the game," Hafley said. "I don't want them to be just pigeon-holed into one position. I want them to play football and learn different positions because I think it'll help us and I think it'll help them in the future."