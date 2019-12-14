The tenure of Jeff Hafley at Ohio State was a short but impactful one over his one year with the Buckeyes. It was announced on Saturday that the 40-year-old is the new head coach of the Boston College Eagles and will leave the Buckeyes after the 2019 season.

Ohio State fans were not aware of who Hafley was when he was named a coach under first-year head coach Ryan Day but they sure are now after Ohio State’s defensive turnaround under both Hafley and Greg Mattison.

Day and Hafley worked together with the San Francisco 49ers and each had admitted that there would be a time that they would work together again, and that happened in Columbus (Ohio). It certainly does not come as a surprise that Hafley will now have his own team to lead, but maybe the surprise lies within the fact that it only took one year for Hafley to become a high-value coaching target and for Boston College to lure him away.

Under Hafley the Buckeyes have seen several statistical ranks climb with the Buckeyes leading the nation in yards per play allowed with 3.93 as well as yards per game (247.6) and points per game allowed (12.5).