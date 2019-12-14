Hafley named head coach at Boston College
The tenure of Jeff Hafley at Ohio State was a short but impactful one over his one year with the Buckeyes. It was announced on Saturday that the 40-year-old is the new head coach of the Boston College Eagles and will leave the Buckeyes after the 2019 season.
Ohio State fans were not aware of who Hafley was when he was named a coach under first-year head coach Ryan Day but they sure are now after Ohio State’s defensive turnaround under both Hafley and Greg Mattison.
Day and Hafley worked together with the San Francisco 49ers and each had admitted that there would be a time that they would work together again, and that happened in Columbus (Ohio). It certainly does not come as a surprise that Hafley will now have his own team to lead, but maybe the surprise lies within the fact that it only took one year for Hafley to become a high-value coaching target and for Boston College to lure him away.
Under Hafley the Buckeyes have seen several statistical ranks climb with the Buckeyes leading the nation in yards per play allowed with 3.93 as well as yards per game (247.6) and points per game allowed (12.5).
Great coach and outstanding person. Thank you @CoachJeffHafley! pic.twitter.com/Swd8TQAcZG— gene smith (@OSU_AD) December 14, 2019
Just a season ago, despite winning 13 games as well as the Rose Bowl and a Big Ten Championship, the Buckeyes were No. 72 in total defense, allowing more than 400 yards per game and leading the nation in allowing the most ‘chunk’ plays.
Hafley was a finalist for the Broyles award this season, the award that goes to the nation’s top assistant coach. While Hafley did not win it (Joe Brady of LSU did) he was still regarded as one of the bright young minds in football.
Boston College was looking to move on from Steve Addazio, who had been the head coach since the 2013 season and is now the head coach at Colorado State. The Eagles had won seven games in five of the previous six seasons under Addazio and have a chance to win a seventh this season with a win over Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. It will be on Hafley to help the Eagles break through that plateau and become more competitive in the ACC and nationally.
It is believe that Hafley will remain coaching the Buckeyes during their 2019-20 College Football Playoff run, much like Tom Herman did in 2014-15 after being named the head coach of Houston. The Buckeyes would go on to win the National Championship that year, the hope is that might be an omen for this season’s run.