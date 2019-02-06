COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Coach Jeff Hafley fits coach Ryan Day's vision of a defensive coordinating tandem to replace the space vacated by coaches Greg Schiano and Alex Grinch: youth on one side, experience on the other, and a pair of brilliant schematic designers.

"The first thing I decided is I felt like we needed a couple of veteran guys there, guys who have been through the fire before," Day said. "Then I wanted to have three other guys who were younger, some younger guys to complement those guys."

Hafley fits into that latter category, a relatable student of the game under the age of 40. Wednesday Hafley joined four other new Ohio State assistants, all addressing the media for their fist time with the program. During the interview, the New Jersey native detailed why he chose to leave the NFL for Ohio State over several other offers, and how he fits into Day's vision for the program.