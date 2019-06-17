COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are in the middle of a pair of big recruiting weekends with more than half-a-dozen recruits coming in last weekend for official visits and the number will be well over a dozen for the upcoming weekend.

Jeff Hafley has been a quick study when it comes to the world of recruiting after spending the last seven years in the NFL ranks. That does not mean that the Ohio State secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator does not have experience in the college game with stops at Pittsburgh and Rutgers along the way, but it has been some time since he has had to play the role of recruiter and the recruiting game has changed significantly since the last time he has been a recruiter.

“It has been fun,” Hafley said. “It has been fun getting to know the players. What has really been cool is I’m just seeing our brand out there and how powerful it is. I have walked into schools and just the reception that they give to me and to us has just been awesome.”