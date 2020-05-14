Of course, this doesn’t include the facilities both at the WHAC and the RPAC, both on the campus of The Ohio State University, which is still closed and does not have an announced plan in regards to an imminent reopening.

This means that players, along with everyone else, within the state of Ohio at worst would be able to go to gyms that choose to open starting that date.

In this round of new openings, gyms and fitness centers will reopen on May 26th, the same day that “sports leagues” will open as well, but there was a caveat thrown in there that this only applies to non-contact or low-contact sports. Football obviously does not fit into either of those categories.

Ohio is approaching another stage of re-opening with the release of new dates coming from the Ohio Statehouse and Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday afternoon. While this does not provide a total picture as to when we will see a resumption of college football, it does provide at least growing positive picture of what is in store.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen on May 26 if they can meet safety protocols. Protocols will be on https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb later today. pic.twitter.com/NtfyBTzp2F

Much of that will be determined by Ohio State University President Michael Drake and Athletic Director Gene Smith, as the pair who have the most say in terms of university athletic facilities.



The university would also have to decide to reopen university housing before bringing students athletes back from their homes and any sort of organized or semi-organized summer training regimen on campus. The decision was made to move all instruction for summer semester to a distance model and much of Ohio State’s campus is shuttered for the time being.

A move to bring the athletes back on campus now, even for just a strength and conditioning opportunity would go a long way in terms of getting players right for a “return to play” plan once announced for fall sports, most notably football.

At this point of the typical calendar, players would not be allowed to work out with position coaches but would be able to utilize university facilities as student athletes. At this time, most of the team is spread out across the nation and just because Ohio has a plan to reopening some of its facilities and services does not mean that other states are following the same plan with some states ahead of Ohio in their plans and other behind the Buckeye state.

Football, likely on the conference level, will need to address how teams will make up for lost spring practice time while maintaining some sort of parity, especially when taken into consideration that some schools were able to get more spring practices in than others before everything was shut down. Even those shutdowns were not uniform with some schools/leagues taking longer to act than others.

While that might be hard to even up, it will be very important for the major conferences to have some sort of even number of weeks to ramp-up into fall camp.

And just because Ohio seems to be progressing, that does not mean it is the same in Michigan, Minnesota or Illinois. Several states within the Big Ten footprint are on very different timetables and that has created the question on what happens if not every school within a league is able to move forward.

All of these are questions that will have to be addressed by others as time goes on, but the food news is that gyms are less than two weeks from being open in Ohio and that is good news for all involved.