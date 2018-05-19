HOUSTON – Things are starting to wind down for Grant Gunnell and his recruitment and several major programs are still standing as the 6-foot-6 signal caller is trying to make a tough call of where to play his college football.

The Rivals100 quarterback is beyond the 40-offer mark and really holds about every major offer there is to hold. Gunnell holds a slew of record down at St. Pius X high school and has his eyes set on a state championship. Getting recruiting out of the way would be a huge step in his eyes to focus primarily on his senior season.

"I am going to sit down with my family and go to the Elite 11 and try and make a decision after that," Gunnell said of a decision timeframe.

That event takes place in early June, so teams are approaching the finish line. One of the teams that is right in the mix is Ohio State and Gunnell feels that he has a great relationship with the Buckeyes.

"I am really close with coach (Ryan) Day and I really like where he is coming from in the NFL and what he does with his quarterbacks," Gunnell said. "Coach (Urban) Meyer over the past month, I have grown close to, texting with him back-and-forth."

As with most players, Gunnell appreciates that the Ohio State pitch is not only about what can be done on the field but also what life may hold after football is no longer a part of it.

That was something that was discussed at length when Gunnell took his official visit to Ohio State in April. The visit was a roaring success for Gunnell and his family.

"It was awesome, I really got to see the inside and not just on the football (side) but what they do for you and life after football," Gunnell said of his visit.

What is the message that Ohio State is telling Gunnell as the Buckeyes look to add a quarterback in the class of 2019.

"They are moving more towards a pro-style, that is kind of what coach Day wants to do," Gunnell said.