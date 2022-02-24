Eugene Brown III took the court Monday night bobbing his head.

His pregame routine was different. He has started the season at the end of the pregame lineup announcement line, greeting each starter with either a handshake or a hug before he took the court. He, along with Justice Sueing, Jimmy Sotos and Harrison Hookfin, would send E.J. Liddell out with a “griddy” and some air guitar.

Now, Brown had to focus.

He was a starter now, something he has been for each of the past four games: taking over Meechie Johnson Jr.’s spot when he was out with an ankle injury and using his defensive versatility to keep it even when the freshman guard returned.

But taking the court ahead of the tip off against the Hoosiers, it still looked like something Brown was getting used to.