Greg Studrawa out as Ohio State's offensive line coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The moves keep coming for the Ohio State coaching staff.

Ohio State confirmed Thursday that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa is no longer a part of the coaching staff after six years with the program.

In 2021, the Ohio State offensive line allowed 17 sacks in 13 games, tied for second least in the Big Ten with Wisconsin, while its running backs averaged 180.3 yards per game and 5.5 yards per rush: one of two in the conference to average more than five yards per carry.

After being hired to the position in 2016, after offensive line coaching positions at Maryland, LSU, Bowling Green and Arkansas State, Studrawa had 10 All-Big Ten conference first-team members, including Pat Elflein, Billy Price, Jamarco Jones, Michael Jordan, Isaiah Prince, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers.

He also helped develop two Rimington Trophy winners in Elflein and Price with five first-team All-Americans: Elflein, Price, Jordan and Davis twice.