BuckeyeGrove - Green Bay Packers select Josh Myers in second round

The Packers took Myers, a center in the past few seasons after beginning his Ohio State tenure at guard, with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round. Myers is the third Buckeye to be selected in the draft, coming just two picks after linebacker Pete Werner on Friday.

Myers was a redshirt junior during the 2020 season, but toward the end of the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship game, Myers fought through injuries that he opened up about at March’s Ohio State Pro Day, which even required postseason surgery.

“I kept it very quiet during the season, but I did get a turf toe injury in the Big Ten championship game," Myers said. "And then I decided to play through it, and played in the Clemson game, ended up hurting it significantly worse in the Clemson game. And then again I played in the Alabama game and got an MRI and an X-ray after the season ended and got surgery on my foot.”

However, Myers said NFL teams told him his body of work on the field would be enough for them to make judgments about the multi-year starter without going through combine drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day event.

Myers, a native of Miamisburg, Ohio, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference media this season, and earned second-team honors on the coaches list. In 2019, his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Myers was named to the All-conference second team by the coaches and third team by the media.