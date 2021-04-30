 BuckeyeGrove - Green Bay Packers select Josh Myers in second round
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:26:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Green Bay Packers select Josh Myers in second round

Myers is the third Buckeye off the board.
Myers is the third Buckeye off the board. (AP Photo)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Josh Myers is the latest Buckeye to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the former in-state prospect is headed to Green Bay.

The Packers took Myers, a center in the past few seasons after beginning his Ohio State tenure at guard, with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round. Myers is the third Buckeye to be selected in the draft, coming just two picks after linebacker Pete Werner on Friday.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXNzaXLigLzvuI8gSm9zaCBNeWVycyBoZWFkZWQgdG8gR3JlZW4g QmF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29C dWNrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv QnVja2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9EZXZlbG9wZWRIZXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jRGV2ZWxvcGVkSGVyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9zaF9teWVyczcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBqb3NoX215ZXJzNzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9X WDNpN0Y2MFZBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1gzaTdGNjBWQTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2hpb1N0YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVz LzEzODgzMDQwMzMyMjQ1MzE5NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Myers was a redshirt junior during the 2020 season, but toward the end of the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship game, Myers fought through injuries that he opened up about at March’s Ohio State Pro Day, which even required postseason surgery.

“I kept it very quiet during the season, but I did get a turf toe injury in the Big Ten championship game," Myers said. "And then I decided to play through it, and played in the Clemson game, ended up hurting it significantly worse in the Clemson game. And then again I played in the Alabama game and got an MRI and an X-ray after the season ended and got surgery on my foot.”

However, Myers said NFL teams told him his body of work on the field would be enough for them to make judgments about the multi-year starter without going through combine drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day event.

Myers, a native of Miamisburg, Ohio, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference media this season, and earned second-team honors on the coaches list. In 2019, his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes, Myers was named to the All-conference second team by the coaches and third team by the media.

A first-year captain this season, Myers missed just one game due to COVID-19, but has otherwise started in the middle in each contest for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

Myers led a group that helped spring senior running back Trey Sermon for a single-game school-record 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

Entering Monday's national championship game, the 2020 Buckeyes boasted the No. 5 scoring and rush offense, and No. 4 total offense in the country, with Myers leading the way up front.

Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship Game in each of Myers' four seasons with the program.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29oaW9zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZ3JlZW4tYmF5LXBhY2tlcnMtc2VsZWN0LWpvc2gtbXllcnMt aW4tc2Vjb25kLXJvdW5kIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9oaW9zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmdyZWVuLWJheS1wYWNrZXJzLXNlbGVjdC1qb3NoLW15ZXJzLWlu LXNlY29uZC1yb3VuZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==