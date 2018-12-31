LOS ANGELES-- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer grew up dreaming of playing in the Rose Bowl, but the success he's bred within the program means expecting more.

"I don't want to say we failed, because that's a really, really tough word. But we have," Meyer said.

Ohio State fell short of the playoffs for the third time in four years since winning the inaugural playoff crown in 2014. Each of those three seasons became memorable for other reasons: three wins against Michigan, a potential three New Year's Six Bowl victories and two Big Ten titles.

But when you consistently bring in top-tier talent in recruiting, and when those players consistently develop into day one or two draft picks, failing to compete for national titles feels disappointing. Regardless of whatever else you accomplish in a season.