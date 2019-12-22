Grading the Class: Defense
On Friday we took a position-by-position look at Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class on the offensive side of the football. Now it's time to take a look at the defense where the Buckeyes may have a little more work to do in January.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news