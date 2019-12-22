News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 13:38:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Grading the Class: Defense

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

On Friday we took a position-by-position look at Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class on the offensive side of the football. Now it's time to take a look at the defense where the Buckeyes may have a little more work to do in January.


Cincinnati Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry is Ohio's No. 2 overall prospect.
Cincinnati Princeton defensive lineman Darrion Henry is Ohio's No. 2 overall prospect. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}