Gosnell backs off Ohio State commitment

The Buckeyes have run off to a commanding lead in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 but lost a little ground on Tuesday evening with the news that Pilot Mountain (N.C.) tight end Benji Gosnell has decommitted from the Buckeyes, a commitment that he made in November of 2020.

Gosnell is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound four-star tight end and was one of two committed tight ends in the class along with Bennett Christian. Gosnell had 18 offers at the time of his commitment and will promise to be a hot commodity as he re-opens his recruitment.

"I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision," Gosnell said in a social media post. "But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment."

This marks the second decommitment of the class for Ohio State as Gosnell joins Dasan McCullough, a linebacker who backed off his Ohio State pledge to commit to Indiana.

The Buckeyes currently sit with 16 verbal commitments at this point after the loss of Gosnell. Ohio State will lose senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert at the end of the 2021 season.