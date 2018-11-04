Ohio State hosted a pair of running back prospects this weekend for official visits, including four-star Katy (Texas) product Deondrick Glass. Glass left Ohio State on Sunday afternoon and is on his way back to Texas.

BuckeyeGrove.com caught up with him shortly before boarding his flight home.

"What stood out to me the most was how real the coaches were," said Glass. "They aren't sugarcoating anything. My favorite part of the visit was probably the stadium."

Before Glass left campus, however, Ohio State accepted a commitment from Marcus Crowley. It's unclear how things will play out in terms of Ohio State's running back recruiting efforts now with Crowley in the fold.

But Ohio State had been speaking to Glass previously when it had a pair of running back commits and the Texas standout, before boarding his flight, said the news doesn't eliminate the Buckeyes.

"They're still in the running," he stated.

Glass is scheduled to visit Alabama next weekend.