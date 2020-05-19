Gill heading East to reunite with Hafley
When Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill entered the transfer portal back in April, more than two dozen programs reached out to the former Rivals100 talent. All Power Five conferences were represented in some form or fashion and programs from the East and West coasts showed interest in the speedy playmaker.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news