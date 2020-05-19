News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 11:10:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Gill heading East to reunite with Hafley

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill is headed to Boston College.
Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill is headed to Boston College.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

When Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill entered the transfer portal back in April, more than two dozen programs reached out to the former Rivals100 talent. All Power Five conferences were represented in some form or fashion and programs from the East and West coasts showed interest in the speedy playmaker.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}