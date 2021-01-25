BuckeyeGrove - Getting To Know: Rivals100 QB Kyle McCord

Nearly two years ago, borderline five-star signal caller Kyle McCord made the decision to commit to Ohio State as a sophomore.

Last month, McCord made things official with the Buckeyes by faxing in his Letter of Intent to the program.

It was fortunate for McCord to commit so early because he was able to put recruiting in the rear-view mirror and focus most of his attention on preparing for the next level. Jumping on board the Buckeyes' 2021 class as an underclassman also allowed the Pennsylvania-based QB to dedicate more time toward helping the program recruit other talented prospects.

One of the key wins for Ohio State in this cycle was Emeka Egbuka, and McCord played a crucial role in convincing the five-star to join him in Columbus. McCord had plenty of conversations with Egbuka about what they could do together at the next level and the potentially elite quarterback-wideout tandem they could become.

With McCord having arrived on campus last week, we want to delve deeper into who he is as both a football player and a person. So, in this second edition of "Getting To Know," BuckeyeGrove has an in-depth Q&A with McCord, as well as some background information on him as a prospect.