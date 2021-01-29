BuckeyeGrove - Getting to Know: Rivals100 APB Evan Pryor

Getting to Know: Rivals100 APB Evan Pryor
On Feb. 13, 2020, Rivals100 prospect Evan Pryor, who hails from Cornelius, North Carolina, unveiled his top six.
Making the cut for the sought-after running back were Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC. It would not take long, however, for one of these programs to separate themselves and land a commitment from Pryor.
Just over a month later, Pryor announced on Twitter that he would be taking his talents to Columbus at the next level. Even though his pledge came just after the start of an unprecedented dead period, Pryor actually was able to check out OSU's campus on Nov. 23, 2019, and saw all he needed to see in their 28-17 victory over the Nittany Lions.
Now, Pryor has moved in to his dorm at Ohio State, and has already begun classes for the spring semester. In case anyone missed it, it was also revealed that he would be wearing the No. 21 jersey with the Buckeyes.
Before Pryor arrived on campus, however, BuckeyeGrove had a chance to conduct a Q&A interview with the OSU early enrollee. We also give some background info on him as a recruit and what his final rankings were.
Position: All-Purpose Back
School: Hough High School
Current Size: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
Rankings: Pryor checks in as the second-ranked all-purpose back on Rivals in the 2021 cycle, and was third in the state behind Clemson signees Payton Page and Will Shipley. Overall, he was labeled as the No. 73 overall senior prospect in the nation, and had a 5.9 Rivals Rating.
Statistics: According to MaxPreps, Pryor rushed for 1,130 yards as a junior on 164 carries, which is an average of 6.9 yards per rush. He also had five games where he eclipsed the century mark of rushing yards, and hit paydirt 11 times as a runner. Pryor also made an impact as a wideout as he had 38 receptions for 646 yards, an average of 17 yards per catch. His longest reception was 80 yards, and he had eight receiving touchdowns in 2019.
Other schools offering scholarships: Akron, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
