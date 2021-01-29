BuckeyeGrove - Getting to Know: Rivals100 APB Evan Pryor

On Feb. 13, 2020, Rivals100 prospect Evan Pryor, who hails from Cornelius, North Carolina, unveiled his top six.

Making the cut for the sought-after running back were Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC. It would not take long, however, for one of these programs to separate themselves and land a commitment from Pryor.

Just over a month later, Pryor announced on Twitter that he would be taking his talents to Columbus at the next level. Even though his pledge came just after the start of an unprecedented dead period, Pryor actually was able to check out OSU's campus on Nov. 23, 2019, and saw all he needed to see in their 28-17 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Now, Pryor has moved in to his dorm at Ohio State, and has already begun classes for the spring semester. In case anyone missed it, it was also revealed that he would be wearing the No. 21 jersey with the Buckeyes.

Before Pryor arrived on campus, however, BuckeyeGrove had a chance to conduct a Q&A interview with the OSU early enrollee. We also give some background info on him as a recruit and what his final rankings were.