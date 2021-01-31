BuckeyeGrove - Getting to Know: Punter Jesse Mirco

While almost every single one of Ohio State's incoming freshmen signed their Letter of Intent a month ago, that was not the case for Jesse Mirco.

Mirco, who hails from Perth, Western Australia, was actually able to sign back on Sept. 5 to make things official with the Buckeyes. The reason for this is because, unlike his fellow future teammates, Mirco is 23 years old, which allowed him to fax in his LOI a lot sooner than everyone else.

If that story was not interesting enough, then you would be surprised to hear that Mirco actually learned how to punt in just under four months. He was a former Australian-rules football player who was taught how to punt by ProKick Australia coaches John Smith and Nathan Chapman.

Also, while most signees arrived on campus just over a week ago, Mirco was already in Columbus by Jan. 10 to get an early head start to his college career.

BuckeyeGrove had an opportunity to catch up with Mirco earlier this month for our "Getting To Know" series. Down below, you'll find a little bit more information on him as a prospect, as well as a Q&A with Mirco.