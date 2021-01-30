Four-star offensive tackle Ben Christman and five-star guard Donovan Jackson were already on board, but in the summer of 2020 it became clear that wasn’t enough for Ohio State’s staff on the offensive line in the class of 2021.

Among the complements offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and company selected to pursue was then-Louisville commit Zen Michalski, a four-star tackle from Indiana.

It didn’t take long for an offer to turn into a visit and then a full-fledged flip from the Cardinals -- less than a month, in fact.

Michalski brings a mauling force to the edge of Ohio State’s offensive line in the years to come, and while his pass blocking may need some honing given he’s played offensive line just a few years, he’s a solid piece for the future of the front five.

Let’s get to know Zen Michalski.