One of the most quintessential commitments for Ohio State’s class of 2021 was also its first.

Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, a prospect who grew up within a stone’s throw of Ohio Stadium in the suburbs of Columbus, pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Feb. 3, 2019 and never waivered during an almost two-year gap between that and signing his letter of intent.

Sawyer also became an instrumental recruiter for Ohio State, helping build one of the nation’s best classes -- one that still has a shot to finish No. 1 in Rivals’ team rankings. He and his family hosted the 2021 class’ Buckeye Bash in October, an opportunity for several recruits to see campus for the first time and develop bonds between signees.

There’s no doubt Sawyer’s limit at Ohio State is sky high, especially under the tutelage of defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Now that he’s arrived on campus, we wanted to get to know Sawyer, both as a player and person, through our “Getting To Know” series here at BuckeyeGrove.