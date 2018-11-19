COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes know that they are not going to be able to get away with a defensive effort like they put up against Maryland with Michigan waiting in the wings. 52 points, five plays of over 50 yards given and 535 yards of total offense will almost certainly spell defeat against Michigan and its No. 1 ranked defense next week.

Ohio State's offense almost put up 700 yards against the Terps, but a few key turnovers stalled the Buckeyes and made this game a lot more contentious that it needed to be.

Through 11 weeks of the season, the Buckeyes are No. 69 in total defense, 63rd against the run and No. 77 against the pass. Last week certainly did not help those numbers. What went wrong?

"A bunch of things happened," Urban Meyer said on Monday during his weekly press conference. "Obviously it was very alarming to see -- I thought that we started to crack the rock the last few weeks as far as playing good defense, elimination of big plays. And obviously it was not good."

Last week in East Lansing (Mich.) the Buckeyes held the Spartans to 274 total yards and just six points. But that trend continued the following week for the Spartans who only put up six points at Nebraska again and 289 yards against the Huskers.