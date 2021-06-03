Georgia-based wideout talks Ohio State camp, learning from Brian Hartline

The first of a half-dozen one-day camps for the Buckeyes in June included a number of prospects from Georgia.

On Wednesday, Ohio State played host to 2022 target Christen Miller, as well as rising juniors Gabriel Harris and Kayin Lee, who walked away from campus in possession of an offer from the program.

Also making his way up from the Peach State to Ohio State was 2023 pass catcher Adam Hopkins. Hopkins, who made it a two-day visit to the school that wrapped up roughly an hour or so ago, recapped his camp experience with BuckeyeGrove.

"It was amazing and it was a blessing," Hopkins said. "As long as I can go out there and do things in front of the coaches to show them I can be the gem they find. Talked with all of the coaches and let them know where I come from and how I do things.