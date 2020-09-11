Damari Alston is one of the most coveted running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Rivals250 junior, who is the 12th-ranked player at his position, is currently in possession of over three dozen offers. Alston has also seen nine programs, including The Ohio State University, dip into his recruitment since the beginning of August.

For Alston, the Buckeyes have proven from the get-go that he’s high on their RB board in next year’s class. A pair of staff members, including Ryan Day himself, are staying in touch with Alston on a consistent basis.

“It’s been good,” Alston told BuckeyeGrove. “I’ve been talking to coach Day and coach Alford lately. Building that relationship with them. They’re really excited about me. I’m one of the backs they’re recruiting the hardest.”